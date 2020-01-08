CROWE, Audrey Ann, 86, of Haynesville, passed away on Tuesday, January 7, 2020. She retired from Philip Morris and was a member of Bethany Baptist Church. Audrey loved the Lord and her church. Audrey enjoyed working in her yard and being outside but more than anything, she loved to make people laugh. She is survived by her son, William Harvey King Jr. (Pat) of Haynesville; daughters, Linda A. Collawn (Robert) of Chance and Debbie S. Cash (Johnny) of Lottsburg; sisters, Irene Jones, Marie Newsome and Betty Pritchett; seven grandchildren, Frankie Sanford Jr., Krystal Ambrose, Tommy Hayes, Daniel Hayes, Amanda Hayes, Robbie King and Kelli Bryant; and 13 great-grandchildren. Audrey was preceded in death by her parents, Harold W. Brann and Evelyn Stevens Brann; husbands, William Harvey King and Robert Franklin Crowe; son, Kenny King; brothers, Thomas, Louis, William, Wilbur and Carrington Brann; and sister, Elizabeth VanLandingham. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, January 9, 2020, at Bethany Baptist Church, with interment following in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the funeral at Bethany Baptist Church. Memorial contributions may be made to Bethany Baptist Church at P.O. Box 641, Callao, Va. 22435.View online memorial
