CROWELL, Rev. Dr. Ruth Belle, 69, of Richmond, departed this life Sunday, August 18, 2019. She leaves to cherish her memory loving family members and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where viewing will be held 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, August 23, 2019, and where the family will receive family and friends from 6 to 7 p.m. Celebration of Life service 11 a.m. Saturday, August 24, 2019, at Rock Hill Baptist Church, 4271 Rockhill Rd., Mechanicsville, Va. 23111. Interment Oakwood Cemetery.