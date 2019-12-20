CROXTON, William E., 91, of Chester, Va., peacefully passed on Monday, December 16, 2019. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Edith Mildred Croxton; and parents, Marvin and Elsie. He is survived by his sons, Billy (Beth) and Bruce Croxton; daughters, Sandra Cullather, Nancy (Jim) Lynch, Linda (Jeff) Auxier and Brenda (Hilton) Snowdon; 15 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. He was a devout Christian and was devoted to his many grandchildren. He was a home builder and real estate broker for over 40 years and he was the past president of The Richmond Home Builders Association. Family will receive friends Sunday, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service, 6500 Iron Bridge Rd., N. Chesterfield, Va. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home Monday, at 1 p.m. Interment will follow in Dale Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Cullather Brain Tumor Quality of Life Center at Inmemof.org/William-Croxton.View online memorial
