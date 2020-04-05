CRUICKSHANKS, JOHN

CRUICKSHANKS, Mr. John Stirling III. On March 24, 2020, John S. Cruickshanks lll, of Richmond, son of the late John and Frances Cruickshanks, brother of Dr. Robert Cruickshanks, Patricia Cruickshanks and the late Thomas Cruickshanks, left our world to reunite with beloved family members and his adoring weimaraners. He will be greatly missed by his life partner, Mary Driscoll; and their devoted dogs, Sally and Bucky. John retired in 2005 after 27 years with the Richmond Redevelopment & Housing Authority. He truly appreciated the love and support of his cousins, Holloway, Orrock and Olson. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Pixie's Penpals at fetchacure.org.View online memorial
