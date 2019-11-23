CRUMLEY, Anne Katherine Rudd, 87, entered into eternal life on November 21, 2019. Anne was born on September 15, 1932, in Richmond, Va. She graduated from John Marshall High School, class of 1950. She was preceded in death by her parents, Henry Curtis and Lucy Katherine Rudd; her husband, the love of her life, Herbert Thomas Crumley Jr.; and her sons, Stephen Thomas and Douglas Thomas. She is survived by her daughter, Katherine Angelique Craddock (Chuck); two grandsons, Joshua Charles Pletcher (Caitlin) and Zachary Curtis Pletcher (Brandy); two granddaughters, Siobhan Alston (Brett) and Erin Crumley-Murray; their mother, Dawn Burnett; and seven great-grandchildren. Anne served as the clerk-financial secretary of Bethany Christian Church for over 40 years. She loved antiques, gardening, NASCAR racing, the Redskins and her family. A celebration of Anne's life will be held on Monday, November 25, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Jahnke Road Baptist Church, 6023 Jahnke Road, Richmond, Va. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Jahnke Road Baptist Church Memorial Fund.View online memorial