CRUMP, KATHLEEN

CRUMP, Ms. Kathleen Ethel, 76, of Cumberland, Va., departed this life on Friday, May 1, 2020, at her home in Cumberland, Va. She is survived by her daughter, Vanessa Dotson (Roger); one son, Edward Crump; one brother, Linwood Crump; one sister, Emma Jones; one sister-in-law, Parena Crump; and one devoted friend, Deacon Morris Nash. Her remains rest at Marian Gray Thomas Funeral Home of Cumberland, Va., where public viewing will be held Wednesday, from 1 to 7 p.m. Private graveside services will be held at Center Union Baptist Church cemetery, Cumberland, Va. Rev. Carl Hamiel, pastor, officiating. mariangraythomasfuneralhome.comView online memorial
Service information
May 6
Visitation at Funeral Home
Wednesday, May 6, 2020
1:00PM-7:00PM
1:00PM-7:00PM
Marian Gray Thomas Funeral Home
64 Cartersville Road
Cumberland, VA 23040
64 Cartersville Road
Cumberland, VA 23040
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation at Funeral Home begins.
May 7
Private
Thursday, May 7, 2020
12:00AM
12:00AM
Center Union Baptist Church
1053 Old Buckingham Road
Cumberland, VA 23040
1053 Old Buckingham Road
Cumberland, VA 23040
Guaranteed delivery before the Private begins.
