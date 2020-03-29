CRUMP, Newton C. Jr., 77, of Midlothian, passed on Thursday, March 26, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife, Mary Jane; son, Jay B. Smith (Stacy); grandchildren, Carley and Kendall; sisters, Shirley Arrington (Kenneth), Mary Amos, Linda Hurak (Frank); and a large circle of loving friends and family. Newton was a friend to everyone and never met a stranger. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Chesterfield Baptist Church.View online memorial
