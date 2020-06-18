CRUMP, Oraphine Watkins, 96, passed June 10, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bennie I. Crump Sr. Surviving are her daughter, Rev. Dr. Iris C. Jordan (Frank); two sons, Rev. Bennie Jr. (Maria) and Kacem L. (Lavern) Crump; three grandchildren, Kameron and Keenan Crump and Kia Jordan; devoted nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends. Mrs. Crump retired as a Branch Manager of Consolidated Bank and Trust Co. after 25 years of service and was the first African American woman on the New Kent County School Board. Her remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd., and where a walk-through visitation will be held at Scott's Chapel from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, June 19. A private family graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, June 20, at Second Liberty Baptist Church cemetery, Quinton, Va. Rev. Sean Young officiating. Online guestbook at www.scottsfuneralhome.com.View online memorial
