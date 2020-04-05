CRUMPLER, Victoria H., 70, passed away on March 30, 2020, at St. Francis Medical Center. She was the widow of Ronald Wayne Crumpler. They shared 20 years of marriage together. Born in Beckley, West Virginia, she was the daughter of Ellis Royal Hughes Jr. and Rosina Mary Hughes. She graduated from Tazewell High School in 1967 and was in the National Honor Society. She worked as an Accounting Manager for Lyttle Utilities Inc. for over 30 years. She will be remembered for being kindhearted, caring, loving and always wanting to do for someone else. Her favorite activity was spending time with her granddaughters taking them out to lunch, shopping and watching them play sports. She is survived by her son, Shon Moore; daughter-in-law, Elizabeth Moore; granddaughters, Ashlyn and Madelyn Moore; brother, E.R. Hughes III and his wife, Beverly Hughes; stepdaughter, Gail Foxwell and her husband, Kirk Foxwell; stepson, Dwayne Crumpler and his wife, Brenda Crumpler; and grandchildren, Kimberly Foxwell, Trevor Foxwell and Michael Crumpler. The graveside service will be private. Memorial donations in lieu of flowers may be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation-Virginia Chapter, 7202 Glen Forest Drive S-102, Richmond, Va. 23226 or www.cff.org/Virginia.View online memorial
