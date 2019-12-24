CRUTCHFIELD, CHARLES "SMOKEY"

CRUTCHFIELD, Charles Edward "Smokey," 78, of Chester, passed away Saturday, December 21, 2019. He was born in Welch, West Virginia on May 14, 1941, to the late Herbert and Beulah Crutchfield. Mr. Crutchfield served his country in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam era and was an Electrical Supervisor for E.I. DuPont for over 30 years. "Catfish Charles" was an avid fisherman at Lake Gaston, Buggs Island and the Chester Fishing Club. He also enjoyed his yearly tradition of playing Santa for the residents of Little Sisters of the Poor in Henrico and many other places. He was a devoted husband and father and will be greatly missed by all those whose lives he touched. Mr. Crutchfield was preceded in death by his mother-in-law, Mary Flaherty; and sister, Lena Crutchfield Dennis. He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Alcyon Crutchfield; children, David Crutchfield (Amber), Deborah Crutchfield (Larry David) and Brian Crutchfield (Ken Davis); brothers, Jesse Crutchfield of Ohio and Herbert Crutchfield Jr. of Virginia; best friend, Don Coffey (Chrys); and a number of nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, December 28, 2019, at the family home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Crater Community Hospice (cratercommunityhospice.org/donations) or the American Cancer Society (donate.cancer.org). Online condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.View online memorial
