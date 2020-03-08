CULLEY, Keith Mcray, 63, of Chesterfield, Va., passed away on Tuesday, March 3, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Debbra Culley; a daughter, Katherine Culley; one son, Charlie Culley; and a sister, Carla Culley. The family will receive friends from 3 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, March 15, 2020, at the Chester Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home. Interment will be private. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.View online memorial
