CULLINAN, Phyllis McNett, 95, of Richmond, passed away Monday, December 2, 2019. Phyllis was preceded in death by her husband, Roy Keith Cullinan; and her 13 siblings. She is survived by four children, Randall Cullinan, Sherry Hollister (Wayne), Ronald Cullinan and Brenda Hudson (Hank); four grandchildren, Sean Cullinan (Jennifer), Aaron Hollister ("Timmie"), Joel Hollister and Alex Cullinan; two great-grandchildren, Garrett Cullinan and Parker Cullinan; and one sister-in-law, Demetria Johnson. Phyllis was a member of Chamberlayne Baptist Church, where she taught Sunday school for many years. The family will receive friends from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, at the West Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 11020 W. Broad Street. A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, December 5, at Chamberlayne Baptist Church, 215 Wilkinson Road, Richmond, followed by a reception at the church. Interment will be at 2 p.m. in Westhampton Memorial Park, Patterson and Gaskins. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Maryland Hospice of Chesapeake or the Va.-Md. Chapter of The ALS Association.