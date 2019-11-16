CULPEPPER, Carolyn Lee, 64, of Richmond, daughter of the late James Leroy Culpepper and Eugenia Sheffield Culpepper, went to be with the Lord on November 14, 2019. She is survived by her two loving sisters, Barbara C. Townsend (Lynn) and Patricia C. Gibbs; nieces, Kimberly Townsend Stansell (Scott) of Richmond, Tiffany Townsend Taliaferro (Foster) of Auburn, Georgia, Sherry Townsend Allaire of Lewisville, North Carolina and Jennifer Gibbs of Richmond; nephews, Rhett Townsend (Lauren) and Forest Gibbs IV (Faith) of Richmond; and many great-nieces and great-nephews. The family wants to thank her loving caregivers, June Dowdy, Reba Thurston and Sarah Stansell. We also want to thank Dr. Ed Martirosian for his continuous care and compassion. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, November 17, at Bennett Funeral Home, 11020 West Broad Street. Her memorial service will be Monday, November 18, at 4 p.m. at River Road Presbyterian Church, 8960 River Road. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Memphis, Tenn. 38105.View online memorial