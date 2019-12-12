CULPEPPER, Sally Banks, 70, of Richmond, Va., entered into eternal rest on December 7, 2019. She was the daughter of the late James and Dorothy Banks. She was preceded in death by her husband, McKinley Culpepper. She leaves to cherish her memory a loving and devoted family, one son, Gary Culpepper of Richmond, Va.; and two daughters, Sharon Coles and Shantel Culpepper of Richmond, Va.; one brother, Joseph Banks of Chester, Va.; and two sisters, Mary Cheatham of Chester, Va. and Inez Suggs of Richmond, Va.; 10 grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and a host of other beloved relatives and friends. Funeral services will be conducted 1 p.m. Saturday, at Northside Crusaders Baptist Church, 2901 4th Ave., Richmond, Va. 23222, with the Rev. Theodore Tyler officiating. Interment will follow in Oakwood Cemetery. You may sign the guest register at www.mcclennyfuneralservice.com.View online memorial