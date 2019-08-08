CUMBER, Lois Coleman, 89, of Henrico, died July 28, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Reginald A. "Rip" Cumber. Surviving are three daughters, Lynne' D. Austin (Ulysses Jr.), Sonia B. Cumber and Shelli L. Cumber; three grandchildren, Erinn Harris (John), Enon Austin and Eden Austin; five great-grandchildren, other relatives and loving friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd. A Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. Omega Omega service will be held at 6 p.m Friday, August 9, at Scott's Chapel, 116 E. Brookland Park Blvd., followed by The Charmette's Necrology Ceremony at 6:30 p.m. and where the family will receive friends until 7:30 p.m. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, August 10, 2019, at Wesley Memorial United Church, 1720 Mechanicsville Turnpike. Rev. Dr. Rodney M. Hunter officiating. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Wesley Memorial United Church. Online guestbook at www.scottsfuneralhome.com.View online memorial