CUMMINGS, Harry Lee "Ching," died on Sunday, December 15, 2019. He was born in Yemassee, South Carolina in 1922, to the late Charlotte Reeves and Franklin Cummings. For more than 65 years, he was married to Emma "Sarah" Baughman, who died on March 23, 2008, of Alzheimer's disease. Harry graduated from Walterboro, South Carolina High School in 1941. After graduating, he moved to Richmond, Va., where he met and married Sarah in 1942. That same year, he enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps, and served his country during World War II in the South Pacific. After the war, Harry enrolled as a student at the University of Richmond. While going to school, he was employed as a night clerk in the Richmond, Va. FBI office. Upon graduation from college in 1949, with a B.S. degree in Business, Harry joined the FBI as a special agent. After his retirement, Harry worked for 10 years for the Virginia Beach, Va. Office of the City Attorney. Prior to moving to Lake Prince Woods in Suffolk, Va., in 2004, Sarah and Harry lived on Bay Island in Virginia Beach for more than 37 years. They were members of Bayside Presbyterian Church. In 1992, they celebrated their 50th anniversary, first in Edisto Island, S.C., and then in their home church at Bayside Presbyterian with a renewal of their wedding vows in the presence of family and many friends. Harry enjoyed gardening, fishing and hunting. He was a member of the Kempsville Masonic Lodge No. 196 in Virginia Beach, the Homeville Hunt Club and the Tidewater Chapter of the National Organization of FSAFFBI. He always maintained the slogans "once a Marine, always a Marine" and "once a Bureau employee, always a Bureau employee." Harry leaves behind his daughter, Sarah McLaughlin of Falls Church, Va.; daughter-in-law, Joyce; and granddaughter, Kimberly Cummings of Woodbridge, Va.; granddaughter, Sandi Mathers of Seattle, Wash.; grandson, Gregory Mathers, wife, Robin; and great-grandchildren, Lila Kate and Gavin of Lafayette, Calif.; granddaughter, Susan Monaghan; and great-grandchildren Connor John, Alexandra and Tiana of Pleasanton, Calif.; sister-in-law, Voncile Baughman of Richmond, Va.; and the many other loving Cummings and Baughman family members. He was a loving father and grandfather and was dearly loved by his family who will always remember his high values and morals which he combined with a wonderful sense of humor! The family will receive friends from noon to 1 p.m. followed by the funeral service led by the Rev. Gary Newsome at 1 p.m. on December 30, 2019, at the R. W. Baker Funeral Home and Crematory, 509 W. Washington St., Suffolk, Va. 23434. A reception immediately following the service is being held at the Lake Prince Woods. Burial will be held on December 31, 2019, at 11 a.m. in the family plot at the Washington Memorial Park, Sandston, Va. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the The Salvation Army. Condolences may be registered at rwbakerfh.com.View online memorial
CUMMINGS, HARRY
