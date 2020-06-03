CUMMINS, ROBERT SR.

CUMMINS, Robert Henry Sr., 81, of Chester, Va., passed away on May 29, 2020. Born on February 14, 1939, in St. Louis, Mo., he was son of the late Charles R. and Mary L. Kellogg Cummins. Robert graduated from LaSalle Senior High School in 1957 and Erie County Technical Center in Buffalo, N.Y., in 1959. Mr. Cummins served in the U.S. Army and was a member and Past Master of DuPont Lodge No. 289 A.F. & A.M. in Hopewell, Va., where he also served as the Secretary. In his free time, he enjoyed golfing, hockey and spending time with his family. He is survived by his beloved wife of 59 years, Leonore Bevilacqua Cummins; his children, Robert Henry Cummins Jr., Ernest C. Cummins, Maria L. Cummins-Coker (Chip) and Leonora L. Locke; grandchildren, April L. Cummins, Robert H. Cummins III, Annastasia E. Cummins, Hunter M. Locke, Kamryn L. Locke, Charles "Chad" W. Coker III and Caylie M. Coker; his brother, Charles R. Cummins Jr. (Joyce) of Bellville, N.J.; brother-in-law, Ernest L. Bevilacqua of Santa Maria, Calif.; several nieces and nephews; and his treasured St. Bernards, Ellie and Camille. A drive-in funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 6, 2020, in the parking lot of the Chester Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home. While in the parking lot, please visit www.jtmorriss.com to watch a live stream of the service. The family will greet friends following the service. Friends will drive through the portico for a brief exchange of condolences with the family. Also, please consider visiting the funeral home website or calling into the funeral home to leave a Hug from Home signifying your attendance at the service. Interment will be private.View online memorial
