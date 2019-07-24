CUNNINGHAM, David Kent, was born December 18, 1940, in Houston, Texas, and exited life on his own terms July 9, 2019, in Richmond, Va. David loved the outdoors, dogs, hunting, fishing, duck carving, history, reading, writing, golf, music and a good story. He devoted the last 38 years to his own sobriety and helping others in recovery. He was the former owner of Rockwood Grinding. He is survived by daughter, Myra Byrd and husband, Michael; son, Kevin David Cunningham; grandchildren, Megan, Ryan, Mary Kent, Lauryn, Laura, Katy and Andrew; great-grandchildren, Emma, Abby and Connor; former wife and loving companion, Tam Francom; stepchildren, Jim and Sandy Strunk; sister, Glenda and husband, Wallace Rashall; brother, Michael Cunningham and wife, Janelle; sister, Julia Hill and husband, Jeff; Kenn Platt, husband of David's late former wife, Wanda Cunningham Platt; as well as his beloved Alcoholics Anonymous family. A celebration of David's life will be held at Shady Grove United Methodist Church at Short Pump, 4825 Pouncey Tract Road, Glen Allen, Va., on Saturday, July 27, 2019. Reception at 10 a.m. in the fellowship hall, followed by the service at 11 a.m. in the sanctuary. Contributions in his memory may be made to The Healing Place, www.caritasva.org/give-help/donate/.View online memorial