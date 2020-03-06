CUNNINGHAM, EDWARD JR.

CUNNINGHAM, Edward Moore Jr., 66, of Richmond, died peacefully March 4, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward Moore Cunningham Sr. and Mary Apperson Cunningham; and nephew, George Walker Box Jr. He is survived by three sisters, Linda Cunningham Taylor (Gray), Dale Cunningham Lanier (Malcolm) and Lisa Kay Cunningham (Mark Medlin); nieces, Kimberly Taylor Walker (Matt) and Mary Spotswood Box Underwood (Joe); and nephew, Lloyd Graham Taylor III. Ed graduated from Douglas Freeman High School and attended Mitchell College in New London, Conn. and the University of Virginia at Clinch Valley. He was the owner and operator of Petroleum Resources for over 35 years. He loved Tuckahoe Little League Baseball, with his love evolving into Porsches, Triumph Motorcycles and Grady White Boats. Ed loved his Chesapeake Bay Retrievers and his home on the Chesapeake Bay. He was a Fellow Member of the Virginia Museum of History and Culture. He was a history buff whose love of history transformed his home into a shrine to the Confederate Generals of the Civil War. Ed loved his family and will be missed by all. Graveside services will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, March 7, in Westhampton Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Virginia Museum of History and Culture (virginiahistory.org).View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of EDWARD CUNNINGHAM, JR. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.