CUNNINGHAM, Kenneth Stuart, passed away on March 26, 2020, at the age of 91. Stuart was born on October 24, 1928, in Baltimore, Maryland, to Kenneth S. Cunningham and Evelyn (Wooton) Cunningham. He received his Civil Engineering degree from Clemson University, where he was in the Air Force ROTC. Following graduation, he was stationed at Pepperrell AFB, Newfoundland, Canada, where he met his future wife, Lena Marie Power. After they married, they moved to Virginia and raised a family of four daughters. Stuart worked for the D.C. Department of Transportation for 30 years. Above all, his Catholic faith and his abiding love for the Lord and his family were the center of his life. Stuart was preceded in death by his wife, Lena. He is survived by his four daughters, Paula (Dave) Hamilton, Beth (Chris) Schmidt, Joanne (Stan) Kearns, Patty (Mike) Finfgeld; and 11 grandchildren, Emma and Joe Hamilton, Kevin, Brian and David Schmidt, Ryan, Sean and Allyson Kearns and Elizabeth, Claire and Michael Finfgeld. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Edwards Catholic Church, Midlothian, Va., at a future date.View online memorial
