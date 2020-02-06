CUNNINGHAM, Laura Peterson, 90, of Richmond, died February 3, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Roosevelt "Junie" Cunningham Jr.; parents, Richard A. and Rosa C. Peterson; sister, Elise Peterson; and stepdaughter, Angela C. Johnson. Surviving are her loving family members, cousin, Jean P. Quiller; stepdaughter, Sheila C. Price; stepson, Michael Drew, Esq.; five grandchildren, among them, Damon Price; four great-grandchildren; brother-in-law, John Cunningham Sr.; nieces and nephews, among them, Deborah W. Kenney, Gwendolyn M. Hicks and Rev. Dr. Vaughan Cunningham; other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Funeral services will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, February 8, at Scott's Chapel, 116 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Rev. Brenda Summerset officiating. Interment Riverview Cemetery. Online guestbook at www.scottsfuneralhome.com.View online memorial
