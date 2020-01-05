CUNNINGHAM, Virginia Susan Gills, 63, of Midlothian, went to be with God on January 2, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, David Wallace Gills and Helen Kidder Richardson Gills. She is survived by her husband of 31 years, Clarence Thomas "Chuck" Cunningham III; daughter, Elizabeth Kidder Connell and her husband, Jordan; son, Clarence Thomas "Tommy" Cunningham IV; grandsons, William Foster Connell, Truett Armistead Connell and Christopher Wyatt Connell; sister, Cary Gasiorowski and her husband, Stan; nephews, Michael Gasiorowski and his wife, Christy and their children, Jack and Ella, and Tim Gasiorowski and his wife, Meaghan and their children, Avery and Hank; mother-in-law, Betty Lou Cunningham; brother-in-law, Christopher Rogers "Chris" Cunningham and his wife, Susan; sister-in-law, Jennifer Leigh Laude and her husband, Chris and their sons, Ian Ambrose Laude and Walter Brendan Laude; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Susan graduated in the Class of 1974 from Douglas Freeman High School, which was a great source of love and pride. She lived her life generously, always considerate of others, with a heart of gold. Her loss has been felt by everyone who has ever met her and, in doing so, loved her. The family will receive friends from 5 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, January 8, at Bliley's-Central, 3801 Augusta Ave. A memorial ceremony will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, January 9, at Bon Air Baptist Church, 2531 Buford Road, Richmond, Va. 23235, followed by a reception at the church. Floral tributes are appreciated or contributions in Susan's honor may be made to Bon Air Baptist Church Endowment Fund.View online memorial
