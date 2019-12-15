CURLEY, Mack Linwood, 74, of Richmond, passed away Friday, December 6, 2019. Mack served as a firefighter/EMT for 34 years in the City of Richmond. A veteran, Mack served in the Navy for six years and was an accomplished commercial artist. Survivors include his mother, Edith Curley-Brown; sister, Lillian A. Curley; very close cousins, Leroy and Shirley Diggs; and close friends, Ernestine Barrett, Joann Phillips, Lucious "Duke" Edwards and Laura Charity. At his request, interment will be private in Westhampton Memorial Park. Online guestbook is available at affinityfuneralservice.com.View online memorial