CURNOW, Ann Edmonds, passed away on December 23, 2019, in Portland, Oregon. Born in Hampton, Virginia, on January 2, 1925, she lived in various places across the country as an Air Force wife, but her roots were always in Virginia. She was predeceased by her husband, Bob; her son, Bob Jr.; her brothers, George, Royal, Gene, Phil and Tommy; and her sisters, Bessie, Violet, Frances and Catherine. Survivors include her brother, Charles; her daughter, Constance (Lindal); her sons, Bill (Kathy) and Scott. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Vince (Emma), Bobby (Emily), Leslie (John), Casey (Troy), Bobby (Katie), Kaitlyn, Alex (Maddie) and Chandler; and her great-grandchildren, Kayman, Walker, Lyla, Morgan, William, Ellee; and many nieces and nephews. Ann was known for her fabulous ability to entertain, her terrific cooking and her wonderful sense of humor. She was an avid reader and tennis player and she loved to go "junking" in antique shops. She enjoyed vacationing every year in Oahu where she and Bob loved to body surf into their 80s, and where they made many friends in addition to the many friends they kept up with across the country. She will be forever remembered for her love of flowers, her witch's cackle, her beach mashed potato fights and so much more! Ann always said that Bob made the living but she made the living worthwhile. That she did! A special thanks to Constance and the Portland Family for Ann's compassionate care for the last five and a half years. A private interment for both Ann and Bob will be held this Spring at the Virginia Veterans Cemetery at Amelia. A reception for family and friends will be held in Richmond in the Spring.View online memorial
CURNOW, ANN
To plant a tree in memory of ANN CURNOW as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.