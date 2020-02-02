CURRY, Betty O'Lynn, went to be with the Lord on January 30, 2020, at the age of 93. She was born on May 26, 1926, in Elmdale, Indiana, to the late John Clarence Webb and Cerelda Leticia (Carrell) Webb. She was married to Robert "Bob" Cutler Curry on July 28, 1945, who went to heaven just seven short years ago. She and Bob last lived in Lake County, Florida together, until his death in 2012. Betty and Bob enjoyed creating a family together over the course of their 67 years as husband and wife. Betty most enjoyed being a wife, mother and faithful Christian. She enjoyed music, bowling, socializing and anything lavender, but her greatest hobby was crafts. She led "Crafty Critters" groups her entire life, and when she relocated to Richmond in 2013, she started yet another craft group at the age of 87. Betty is survived by one son, Robert Alan (Soley) Curry of Sayreville, N.J.; and three daughters, Nancy Carol Juda of Virginia Beach, Va., Elizabeth "Betty Ann" (David) Webster of Wassaic, N.Y. and Lauretta "Laurie" Lynne (Wade) Burger of Glen Allen, Va. She is also survived by five grandchildren, Tim Juda, David K. Webster, Jin Curry and Cameron and Justin Burger. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, several brothers and sisters; son-in-law, Burt Juda; and one grandchild, Michelle Curry. Funeral services for Mrs. Curry will be held on Friday, February 7, in the Westhampton United Methodist Church at 2 p.m. with Rev. Al Thornton officiating. Visitation will be on Thursday, February 6, at Bliley's Funeral Home on Staples Mill Road from 5 until 8 p.m. Burial will take place at a later date in Quantico National Cemetery. Memorial contributions in Betty's honor can be made to Westhampton United Methodist Church, 6100 Patterson Avenue, Richmond, Virginia 23226.View online memorial
