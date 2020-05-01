CURTIS, Lance Leon, 55, of Fairburn, Ga., formerly of Richmond, Va., departed this life on April 25, 2020, as a result of the Coronavirus. Lance was preceded in death by Arnetta C. Curtis (grandmother); and Gail Ridley Curtis (stepmother). Survivors include Leon Frank Curtis (father); and Inez J. Curtis (mother); Ryan R. Curtis (son); Korri Y. Curtis (daughter); Jerri D. Curtis (sister); Kristy Y. Curtis (sister); Tyler J. Curtis (niece); Denise P. Curtis (former wife); Lillian Y. Jones (grandmother). Lance leaves behind a host of devoted aunts, uncles, cousins, stepsisters and brother and wonderful friends. Lance was employed by FedEx Atlanta for 31 years. He will be remembered as the "gentle giant "because of his infectious spirit of positivity and kind soul. Lance Curtis will be missed by many.View online memorial
