CURTIS, Martha Rhodes Lancaster "Pat," was born July 18, 1931, in Cincinnati, Ohio, the only child of Martha Oconee Rhodes Lancaster and Cecil Jackson Lancaster. Pat attended Mary Washington College in Fredericksburg, Virginia and graduated with a B.A. in English in 1951. She worked at the John Hopkins University library in Baltimore. She met Richard Curtis "Dick" in the fall of 1951. They were married the day after he graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy on June 6, 1953. During Dick's 32-year Naval career, they were stationed all over the country as well as overseas, including Bayonne, N.J.; Norfolk, Va.; Key West, Fla.; Naples, Italy; San Diego, Calif.; San Francisco, Calif.; Charleston, S.C.; Washington, D.C. After Dick's retirement from the Navy and a second career, they lived in Bonita, Calif., until 2014. Pat and Dick enjoyed traveling worldwide. They took many trips to Hawaii and Europe as well as Vietnam and Chile. In 2014, Pat and Dick moved back to Virginia to be closer to family. Pat passed away on February 24, 2020. She was predeceased by Dick, her husband of 64 years. Pat is survived by children, Steve (wife, Sandie), Rick (wife, Vikki) and Beth Ostlund (husband, John); grandchildren, Stephanie, Matt (wife, Ashley), Drew (wife, Sarah), Jeff, Timothy and Michael; great-grandchildren, Judah, Aidan and Aubrey. A memorial service will be held at 12 p.m. on Saturday, March 14, at the Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd, 4207 Forest Hill Avenue, Richmond, Va. 23225. Interment and a reception will follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association at www.alz.org.View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of MARTHA CURTIS as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.