CUSEO, Josephine Theresa, "Josie," 89, of N. Chesterfield, Va., died peacefully on March 20, 2020, surrounded by her grandchildren, Matthieu and Gabrielle Ott; son-in-law, Thierry Ott; and daughter, Lisa Cuseo-Ott. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Cuseo; her parents, Michael and Rose Christoforo; and siblings, Frank, John, Salvatore, Mattio, Pat and Michael Christoforo, Lucy Buonpane, Rose Migliaro, Mary Simiola and Philomena Abatello. Sister, Nacy Cuseo, followed her in death. Living brothers are Charles Christoforo of North Haven, Conn. and Anthony Christoforo of Northford, Conn. Josephine was born in North Haven, Conn., on March 12, 1931, and later lived in Westport, Conn., before moving to Richmond in 2001. She was a devoted mother to Dr. Lisa Cuseo-Ott and held many interesting jobs over her lifetime, most recently in the food industry. She was a great cook, who shared many of her Italian specialties and baked goods with friends and family. She was a member of St. Edwards Catholic Church, where she will have a funeral Mass at a later time. In honor of her commitment to feeding others, donations can be made to Feedmore.org.View online memorial
