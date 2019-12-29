CUSTALOW, Richard Cameron "Big Heart," 26, of Sandston, a kind-hearted and loving soul, went home to be with the Lord Monday, December 23, 2019. He is survived by his devoted parents, Rick and Yvonne Custalow; sisters, Sarah Walker (Ross) and Krystal Critcher (Bobby); brother, Zach Custalow (Jennifer); grandparents, Del and Catherine Custalow, Bonnie and Lee Carroll and Betty and Warren McKenzie. He will be greatly missed by his nieces and nephews, Julian, Caleb, Sydney, Zeke, Kellan, Zachary, River, Finn, Layla; his best friend, Mike Smith (Brittany); along with many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. His warm smile, beautiful blue eyes and contagious laugh will be forever cherished. Loved ones will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, January 3, 2019, at the Mechanicsville Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd. Services will be held 12 noon Saturday, January 4, 2019, at Mattaponi Indian Baptist Church, 1409 Mattaponi Reservation Cir., West Point, Va. 23181, with interment to follow in the church cemetery.View online memorial
