CUSTALOW, Thomas D. "Tommy" Sr., 80, of Richmond, went to be with his Lord Friday, December 6, 2019. One of seven children born on the Mattaponi Indian Reservation to the late Rev. Harvey and Anna Custalow, he was also preceded in death by four brothers, a sister; and his son, Thomas D. "Tommy" Custalow Jr. Tommy is survived by two sons, Jerry (Kim) and Michael Custalow; two daughters, Lisa and Sarah Custalow; two grandchildren, Jessica and Wyatt Custalow; brother, Del Custalow; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Having learned to play the guitar at age 11, Tommy played with local bands for over 50 years, most notably with the Richmond Symphony for its 1977 Bicentennial Gala which featured Ethel Murmon. He was also a Mason and a Shriner. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, at B.W. White Funeral Home, Rt. 30, at King William Courthouse. Funeral services will be held 12 noon Tuesday, December 10, 2019, at Mattaponi Indian Baptist Church, on the Reservation, with interment to follow in the church cemetery. The family would like to extend their special appreciation to Tommy's niece, Robin Osborne, for all of her help in guiding them through this difficult time.View online memorial