CZYZEWSKI, Jeffrey Jon. The world has lost an irreplaceable son, father, brother and partner. Jeff passed away unexpectedly on January 12, 2020, at the age of 48. He was born on May 31, 1971, to his loving parents, Donald and Corrine Czyzewski. He is survived by his parents; sister, Lauren Czyzewski Renschler; daughter, Nicole Czyzewski; niece, Josephine Renschler; nephew, Gavin Renschler; fiancee, Heather Vaughan; and bonus daughters, Lilly and Cameron Moidel. Jeff attended ODU, where he was a brother of Theta Chi Fraternity and graduated from VCU. From the world of IT to being a best selling author, Jeff was a master of anything he set his mind to. His passion was his greatest achievement, his daughter, Nicole. He loved every moment on the soccer field being her biggest champion. He enjoyed playing club soccer and the camaraderie of countless friends. Jeff's heart was bigger than this world and would do anything for anyone. He found love with his fiancee, Heather, introducing one another to and sharing their love of yoga, tennis, writing and taking trips with their kids. He was a loving and generous father figure to Cameron and Lilly. A Celebration of Life will be held at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd., Richmond, Va. 23224, Friday, January 17, 2020, from 5 to 8 p.m. with a Mass at St. Edward's Catholic Church, 2700 Dolfield Drive, North Chesterfield, Va. 23235, on Monday, January 20, 2020, at 10 a.m. In honor of Jeff, hug each other, love each other and find peace.View online memorial
