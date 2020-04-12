DABNEY, Charles William "Chuck" Jr., of Chesterfield, departed this life March 26, 2020. Chuck was born June 8, 1948, in Coral Gables, Florida. He was the son of Charles William Dabney Sr. and Ruth Brenneman Dabney. He received a Bachelor of Science from Florida State University. Chuck cultivated a lifelong love of classical music at an early age, and was an active member of the Richmond Symphony Orchestra League. He is survived by his daughter, Sarah Dabney-Reardon and her husband, Michael Reardon; grandson, Hamilton Linderman; and granddaughter, DabneyHolt Linderman; daughter, Ellen Dabney Eaton and her husband, Richard; grandson, Henry Eaton; brother, Thomas Gregory Dabney II and his wife, Elaine; sister, Artha Gay (Dee) Lancaster. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Richmond Symphony Orchestra League.View online memorial
