DABNEY, Douglas Call, died on Thanksgiving Day, 2019. He was born October 22, 1952, to Thomas Todd and Lucy Call Dabney. He is survived by his devoted wife, Jo Dabney and her daughter, Rebecca Tirs; his brother, Todd Dabney Jr.; his sister, Susan Dabney Smith; and many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. Doug's life exemplified the meaning of "joie de vivre" from its start until its finish. He derived joy from his childhood and college activities and escapades. He loved all sports, especially lacrosse and football, hunting, fishing, golf, cycling and sailing. He was an adventurer, a risktaker and a contemplative non-complainer. His never-failing cheerful enjoyment of the simple pleasures in his life was inspirational for all who knew him. Because of the superlative care given to him by his parents and Jo and Becca, he was able to live courageously with grace and dignity. He was proud of his education, thirteen years at St. Christopher's School and four years at The University. He avidly followed UVA team sports. He delighted in all food, drink and good cigars, and in stories and pictures of the lives of friends and family. He liked telling stories of his past adventures and of imagining himself having new ones. He loved his Tiggy kitty and his people and we him. He fought the good fight. We miss him. We think Doug would appreciate the wearing of UVA colors at the celebration of his life, so please feel free to do so on Saturday, December 7, from 1 until 3 p.m. at Bliley's-Central, 3801 Augusta Avenue. In lieu of flowers, you are welcome to make a donation to any animal rescue organization.View online memorial