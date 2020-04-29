DABNEY, HATTIE

DABNEY, Hattie L., 90, of Richmond, Va., departed this life on April 25, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Deacon James H. Dabney. She leaves to celebrate her life one son, Howard M. Williams Sr. (Valerie); four daughters, Wilma Crump, Betty Mitchell, Nancy V. Harris (Jerry Sr.) and Joyce Woolridge (Tracey); one sister, three stepsisters, three sisters-in-law, a host of grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. A walk-through viewing will be held 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, April 30, 2020, at Wilson & Associates' - East Chapel, 5008 Nine Mile Rd., Richmond. A graveside service will be held 12 noon Friday, May 1, 2020, at Shiloh Baptist Church Cemetery, Ashland, Va.

View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of HATTIE DABNEY as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.