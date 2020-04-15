DABNEY, Herbert Allen "Debo" III, 68, of Richmond, departed this life Thursday, April 9, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents. He leaves cherished memories to his wife, daughter and a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave. Private Celebration of Life service 1:30 p.m. Friday, April 17, 2020; livestreaming is available on the March Funeral Home website. Interment private.View online memorial
Remembering Loved Ones
