DABNEY, James Edward Sr., of Glen Allen, departed this life February 10, 2020. He was preceded in death by his son, Keith Dabney; sister, Camille L. Jones; niece, Jacqueline J. Lewis; son-in-law, Donald Bailey; and cousin, Frank W. Dabney. He leaves to cherish his memory wife, Helen Lomax Dabney; daughters, Natalie Bailey and Donna Dabney; sons, James Jr. and Frank Dabney; grandchildren, Natasha Brinkley (Theodore), Lateasha Todd, Darrell, Jason, Keith and Jerod Dabney; nine great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd. The family will receive friends Friday, February 14, from 6 to 7 p.m. at Scott's Chapel, 116 E. Brookland Park Blvd., where funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, February 15, 2020. Dr. Rodney Waller officiating. Interment Roselawn Memory Gardens. Online guestbook at scottsfuneralhome.com.View online memorial
