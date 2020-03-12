DABNEY, Theadore, earned his heavenly glory on the evening of March 6, 2020. He is survived by his wife and earthly rock of 50 years, Suzette; daughter, Dr. Risha Berry; son, Airren Dabney (Erika); grandson, Maxwell; two granddaughters, Madison and Maya; sister, Carolyn Hunter; two brothers, Gerard (Judy) and Jim Jr. (Brenda); three aunts, and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded to glory by his parents, James and Geneva. Theadore graduated from Armstrong High School. Marking the beginning of a life of service, he joined the Air Force and received an honorable discharge. He was employed by Virginia Transit Company (GRTC) where his popularity ignited his civil rights activism. Theadore was one of the first African American car salesmen in the greater Richmond area, tenuring 25 years. He also served as a U of R Shuttle Security driver while studying law, and ultimately retired from the Department of Military Affairs as a Security Police Sgt. Upon retirement, he answered a higher calling and became an ordained minister. He wants all to know: "Don't be sad for me, rejoice knowing that I am not here...but with The Lord in HIS eternal comfort ...and we will meet again!" Professional services entrusted to Walter J. Manning Funeral Home, 700 N. 25th St. A memorial service will be held at Fourth Baptist Church, 2800 P St., on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at 11 a.m.View online memorial
