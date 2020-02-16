DACHTLER, Edward W., 81, passed away on February 4, 2020, following a brief illness. Ed lived in Cleveland, Pittsburgh, Richmond and Southern Pines throughout his life. He served briefly in the U.S. Army, but worked in wholesale lumber for most of his life. He enjoyed skiing, fishing, woodworking and gardening, and will be remembered for his loving sense of humor. Ed is survived by Jan, his wife of 52 years; daughters, Michele Warner and Cristie Dachtler; grandson, Jay Manfredo; and siblings, Joe, Ron, Dick and Judy. Online condolences may be left at www.bolesfuneralhome.com. Services are entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Southern Pines.View online memorial
