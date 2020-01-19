DAFOE, Christina Emma Hall, 79, passed away January 16, 2020. She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Louis; three children, five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, January 22, 2020, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Bliley's Staples Mill, 8510 Staples Mill Road. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Condolences may be made at Blileys.com.View online memorial
