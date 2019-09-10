DAGES, Shirley Ann Kramer, 93, gracefully departed this life on Sunday, September 8, 2019, holding her daughter's hand. Born June 15, 1926, to Ann DeCarie and Clarence Andrew Kramer, she grew up in Grosse Pointe, Michigan. She attended The Liggett School and, during WWII, Marjorie Webster Junior College in Washington, D.C. As a young woman, she was a fashion buyer for B. Siegel Company in Detroit. After marriage, she and her husband relocated to Richmond, Virginia, where they raised three children. Shirley was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, William Carter Dages; and sister, Elaine Kramer Martindale. Surviving are her three children, Carie Dages Kuzemchak and husband, Paul, Adair Dages Wheat and William Carter Dages Jr. and wife, Kim. Shirley, "GM," was hugely loved by her nine grandchildren, Ella Remy Wheat, Rebecca Ann Kuzemchak, Elisabeth Parker Wheat, John Beckett Dages, Marie DeCarie Kuzemchak, Susannah Wiley Wheat, Andrew Kramer Dages, Emma Conquest Wheat and Emily Adair Dages. She was especially devoted and served for years in volunteer capacities and as President of the Corporation Board of Retreat Hospital For the Sick, Richmond's oldest hospital, founded in 1877. She gained much joy from planting wildflowers, unusual varieties of shrubbery and trees and tending meticulously to this "Garden" at her Henrico County home. Year-round, there was always something flowering. A favorite pastime was the simple joy of watching the birds feed and nest in the natural beauty she created. The family expresses heartfelt gratitude to the exceptional caregivers at Beth Sholom Parkside Memory Care. In lieu of flowers, any contributions made to Beth Sholom will be greatly appreciated. Please specify "for Parkside Hearthstone Program," 1550 John Rolfe Parkway, Richmond, Va. 23238. A private ceremony will take place in Hollywood Cemetery at a later date.View online memorial