DAILEY, Edmond Joseph, better known as "Augie," passed away on May 1, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Mary Dailey; brothers, Edward Dailey, Fredrick Dailey and Thomas Dailey; sisters, Alma Hobbs, Freda Jourdak and Adele Harrison. He is survived by his children, Rose Allison (Bruce), Mary Dailey and Ginny Walton (Scott); grandchildren, Breanne and Shayn Webb, Macy and Laura Walton; and his sister, Rose Crowder; and brother, Emile Dailey. He loved spending time with his family and was very proud of his Lebanese heritage. He enjoyed playing guitar and was an avid New Orleans Saints fan. He spent many years with the Iron Workers Union Local 28, where he helped to erect many downtown Richmond high rises, as well as the Eiffel Tower located at Kings Dominion in Doswell, Virginia. A very special thank you to the Heartland Hospice team. A private burial will take place at Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Condolences may be made at www.blileys.com.View online memorial
