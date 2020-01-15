DALE, Anita, 83, of Chesterfield, Va., passed away peacefully at home on January 11, 2020. She is survived by six children, numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren and a sister. The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, January 16, at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd., where a funeral ceremony will be held 1 p.m. Friday, January 17. Interment to follow in Dale Memorial Park.View online memorial
