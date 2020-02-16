DALE, Carter Purdum, 64, of Richmond, Va., passed away February 5, 2020. She is survived by the love of her life, Larry Dale; her father, Preston Purdum Jr.; brother, Preston Purdum III and his wife, Lynn; her niece, Emily Purdum; and her nephew, William Purdum. She was preceded in death by her mother; and beloved friend, Frances Purdum. Carter was dearly loved by her and Larry's extended families. She graduated from J. R. Tucker High School in 1974. Carter enjoyed following the University of Richmond sports, especially attending football games. She also loved dipping her toes in the surf at Virginia Beach. For reasons lost upon her family other than possibly the colors of the uniforms, she was a devoted fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers. Carter enjoyed and took pride in her time volunteering at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden. She loved animals, butterflies and her special dog, Landy. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden, 1800 Lakeside Ave., Richmond, Va. 23228. A memorial service will be held at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at 1 p.m.View online memorial
