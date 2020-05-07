DALE, Margaret, 93, of Richmond, Va., went to be with the Lord May 3, 2020. "Nanny" was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas "Bo" Alvin Dale; her son, Paul Drew Dale; parents, Edward Troy Barham and Doris Virginia Rowe Barham; her sister, Doris Virginia Brotherton; and brother, William Edward Barham. She is survived by her daughter, Luanne Wellman and her husband, David Wellman Sr.; grandchildren, Thomas Dale, Heather Beasley (Kevin), Mandy Wellman (Lonnie) and David Wellman Jr. (Tracy); great-grandchildren, Keagan, Lillianah, Zoey, Makenna, Hunter, Tucker and Blakely; and her nieces and nephews. Margaret met the love of her life, Bo, in Hampton, Va. and was married for 63 years. She was a devoted mother to her two children. She was a Sunday school teacher in her early years at Westover Hills United Methodist Church. She loved going with her daughter to shop in Williamsburg and go to the P. Buckley Moss Museum. Her hobbies included baking, gardening and collecting bird houses and angels. She enjoyed visiting her sister in Pennsylvania and trips to her brother's at the river. Nanny loved to entertain at her house, have picnics in her back yard and host Christmas parties. She enjoyed spending time with all her grandchildren and supporting them in many ways. She was kind, caring and devoted to her family. A special thank you to Sylvia for all her dedication to Nanny over the years for her care, loyalty, kindness and compassion and her other caregivers. As much as we would like to have a service for all friends and family, due to the governor's order the service will be limited to immediate family and held at 1 p.m. Monday, May 11, 2020, at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Road, Richmond, Va. 23224. The service will be live streamed at https://livestream.com/accounts/7787388/events/9118403 for viewing followed by a private burial at Dale Memorial Park, 10201 Newby's Bridge Rd., Chesterfield, Va. 23832. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Alzheimer's Association, www.alzfdn.org. Arrangements provided by Bliley's-Chippenham. Online condolences can be received at www.blileys.com.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
'Every day is a bad day': Richmond restaurant owners are doing everything they can to hang on. Some days are easier than others.
-
A big week: Former UVA star Bryce Hall gets engaged days after being chosen in the NFL draft
-
Northam orders non-essential businesses closed for another week, but says reopening could begin next Friday
-
Labor Law: New state law could make Virginia state courts a hotbed for employment litigation
-
Q&A: Some things to know about the 'murder hornet,' now in the US