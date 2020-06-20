DALTON, Elizabeth Hart, 26, of Richmond, Va., passed away in her sleep from a seizure, June 18, 2020, after many years of battling epilepsy. She was preceded in death by her grandfather, Col. George H. Ripley. She is survived by her mother and father, Susan Ripley Dalton and Michael Hunter Dalton; and her two sisters, Meagan Ripley Dalton and Maureen Ann Dalton. Elizabeth had a huge heart and a strong faith in God. She loved her family deeply, including her pug, Charlie. She enjoyed puzzles, painting and especially the beach. She was a love to everyone who met her, and was a true gift to her family. She will be sorely missed. The family will receive friends and family privately from 3 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at Bliley's-Augusta, 3801 Augusta Ave., Richmond, Va. 23230. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at St. Bridget Catholic Church, 6006 Three Chopt Rd., Richmond, Va. 23226, with interment to follow in Greenwood Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Epilepsy Foundation of Virginia (http://epilepsyva.com/donate).View online memorial
Most Popular
-
WATCH NOW: Police vehicle strikes protesters in Richmond
-
WATCH NOW: Arthur Ashe statue vandalized with 'White Lives Matter' graffiti
-
UPDATE: Police say protesters entered apartment building during march before toppling another Confederate statue
-
WATCH NOW: 'Ready to move in a new direction': Stoney forces resignation of Richmond police chief
-
UPDATED: Colonial Heights man, 20, shot in car by Prince George police officers