DALTON, James Ingram "Jim," died on Tuesday, September 17, 2019, in Mechanicsville. Jim was born on September 11, 1931, in Conway, Arkansas, to George Aubrey Dalton and Chlora (Davis) Dalton Darlington. Jim married his wife of 58 years, Mary Ann Harwood of Conway, on March 28, 1959, while both attended Arkansas State Teachers College. Mary Ann preceded Jim in death in 2018. Jim retired as an analytical chemist for the former Reynolds Metals Company, now known as Alcoa, working in Bauxite, Arkansas, and transferring to the Richmond area in 1983. He was an Elder and helped establish the Cold Harbor Road Church of Christ in Mechanicsville, serving in many capacities. Jim enjoyed traveling all over the world, starting with his work, then with the church on missions and for pleasure. He was known as the one to come to if you needed help with any mechanical issue with your car or truck. The greatest pursuit of his life was to be a loving, Godly husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend. Survivors include his children, Lisa Bishop (Charles), Leslie Woodell (James), James A. Dalton (Kay) and Cynthia Stidham (David); 10 grandchildren, Tommy Bishop, Joshua, Meredith and Emily Woodell, James H., Luke, Matthew and Kyle Dalton and Jay and Dustin Stidham; and one great-granddaughter, Adelaide Woodell. A celebration of Jim's life will be held 3 p.m. Saturday, September 21, 2019, at Cold Harbor Road Church of Christ, 6856 Cold Harbor Rd., Mechanicsville, Va. 23111. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family requests everyone get an oil change in his memory.View online memorial
Breaking
Most Popular
-
UPDATE: 57-year-old woman killed in Short Pump-area shooting involving police officer
-
City of Richmond Airbnb hosts made a combined $3.8M this summer - even though they're still illegal to operate in the city
-
A Florida man had been missing for 22 years. Here's how Google Earth helped solve the mystery.
-
Charlottesville judge says Confederate statues cannot be removed, will award attorneys fees
-
While Spanberger urged civility, a campaign associate was profanely attacking Republicans on Twitter
Remembering Loved Ones
Dale Memorial- Two side by side spaces for sale, valued at $2995 ea. $2000 ea. I will pay 1/…
GREENWOOD MEMORIAL GARDENS - 2 plots side by side with vaults and marker, Field of Honor. Bo…
HOLLYWOOD CEMETERY Two side-by-side plots. Details: judybcrothers@gmail.com