DALTON, Jeanne Little, 72, of Richmond, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 19, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Edward Bernard Owens Jr. and Elizabeth Cottrell Owens; and sister, Carolyn Rae Owens. She is survived by her daughters, Kendall Hoffler (Brad) and Leslie Dalton (Kevin Quin); grandchildren, Anna, Jack, William and Ty Hoffler and Kevin Jr., Hayden and Ella Quin; and brother, Edward Owens III. Jeanne graduated from Tucker High School in '66, attended Pan American Business School and retired after more than 20 years with Virginia Commonwealth University. Jeanne enjoyed spending time with her friends, and dancing with the Richmond Shag Club. A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, June 29, at Westhampton Memorial Park, 10000 Patterson Ave. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimers Association, alz.org. Online condolences may be left at woodyfuneralhomeparham.com.View online memorial
