DALTON, Mary Elizabeth Kimsey, passed away on March 21, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, William "Bill" Dalton; and her parents, Fernando and Mary Butler Kimsey. She is survived by her son, William Bradford Dalton (Karen); grandchildren, Kasey, Tyler, Taylor and Nicholas (Sydnie); and great-grandchild, Buxton. Mary Elizabeth was born in Knoxville, Tennessee in 1925 and moved to Richmond at age 5. She graduated from John Marshall High School. She earned her undergraduate degree from RPI (now Virginia Commonwealth University) and received her master's degree in education from the University of Virginia. She was Elementary Supervisor for Hopewell Public Schools before becoming Associate Supervisor of Education Technology with the State Department of Education. She was an excellent pianist and organist and served as Assistant Organist and Director of Children's Choirs at First Baptist Church in Richmond. She was also a longtime member of Virginia Federation of Woman's Clubs and served as Music Chairman for 17 years, also serving the General Federation of Woman's Clubs in Washington for four years. She was most recently a member of the GFWC Worthington Women's Club. She was a member of First Baptist Church Richmond and the Gold Band Sunday School Class. Mary Elizabeth has lived at Harmony at Iron Bridge for the past several years and her family wishes to thank the staff for all their kindness to her. Due to the ongoing health crisis, there will be no public visitation or service at this time. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
Virginia ABC allowing all restaurants with on-premises licenses to sell wine and beer to go. Could cocktails be next?
-
UPDATE: 7th person in Virginia dies from COVID-19
-
'I hear the symptoms feel differently for everybody' : A Richmond couple in their 30s tested positive for coronavirus. This is their story.
-
UPDATED: Richmond restaurants that are open for takeout, curbside delivery or delivery
-
Thousands of Richmond's restaurant workers, hair stylists, baristas and hotel workers just lost their jobs. They don't know what's next.