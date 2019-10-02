DALTON, Roberta "Ann," 90, of Mechanicsville, passed away on September 29, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, William "Bill" Dalton; and her son, Larry Wilkinson. She is survived by her daughter, Cheryl Childress; sister, Betty Dorn; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Ann was a dedicated member of New Bridge Baptist Church and loved to sing in the church choir. She also loved traveling and working on her garden. The family will receive friends on Thursday, October 3, 2019, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Nelsen Funeral Home, 4650 S. Laburnum Ave., Richmond, Va. 23231. A funeral service will be held at New Bridge Baptist Church, 5701 Elko Rd., Sandston, Va. 23150, on Friday, October 4, at 2 p.m. Interment will follow in Washington Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the New Bridge Baptist Church fund.View online memorial