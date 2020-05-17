DALYKAS, Joann M., of Mechanicsville, went to be with her Lord Jesus Christ Thursday, May 14, 2020. She is survived by her husband of 41 years, David Dalykas; four children, Stephen (Gena), Daniel (Kim), Chrissy (Wes) and Bryan; nine grandchildren, Kaylee, Ashlee, Hanah, Tyler, David, Cody, Megan, Bailey and Piper; four great-grandchildren, Braylee, Logan, Gunner and Waylan; and a sister, Mary Lou "Dewey" Dobbertin (David). Joann was a woman of remarkable faith and was an incredible wife, mother and grandmother. She certainly "did it her way" and took her final breath, surrounded by her family, as a fire alarm sounded in the hospital. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church, 828 Buford Rd., Richmond, Va. 23235. Interment will follow in Mt. Calvary Cemetery.
